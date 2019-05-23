Catholic World News

Franciscans urge participation in global climate march

May 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “By charismatic identity and by fidelity to the Gospel we cannot remain on the sidelines, nor indifferent to the cry of the Earth and the cries of the poor,” stated the Office of Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation of the Order of Friars Minor. The May 24 global climate strike is inspired by Greta Thunberg, 16, whose efforts Pope Francis recently encouraged.

