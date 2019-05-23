Catholic World News

In meeting with EU officials, Iraqi cardinal advocates for nation’s beleaguered Christians

May 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church since 2013, met with EU officials and “emphasized the need to promote a full and common citizenship to respect human rights that guarantees equality for all, regardless of their religious or ethnic belonging,” according to the report.

