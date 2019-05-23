Catholic World News

Pope greets Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege

May 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Mukwege, a gynecologist in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was awarded the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize for his “efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.”

