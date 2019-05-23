Catholic World News

Pope prays for peace in Ukraine, recalls murdered missionary nun, pays tribute to St. Rita

May 23, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff made his remarks following his May 22 general audience. The brutal murder of Spanish missionary Sister Inés Nieves Sancho, 77, took place in the Central African Republic village where she served for 23 years.

