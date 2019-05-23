Catholic World News

1 month after Easter bombings, Vatican cardinal presides at laying of foundation stone for shrine’s reconstruction

May 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Sri Lankan jihadist group National Thowheeth Jama’ath was responsible for the Sri Lanka Easter bombings, which killed over 250 people and injured over 500. The visit of Cardinal Fernando Filoni, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, “is for all of us a source of great consolation,” said one Sri Lankan bishop. “One month after that tragedy, the faithful are still shocked; there is even fear of going to church.”

