As Church in Thailand marks 350th anniversary, Vatican cardinal urges faithful to be missionary disciples
May 22, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: The Southeast Asian nation of 68.6 million (map) is now 95% Buddhist and 4% Muslim.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
