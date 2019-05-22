Catholic World News

US withdrawal will leave power vacuum, Iraqi archbishop warns

May 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We are gravely concerned regarding the recent draw down of the U.S. presence in Iraq,” said Archbishop Bashar Warda of Erbil. “The 2011 pullout by the last administration created the vacuum which allowed ISIS to emerge. A new vacuum created by American disengagement will likely meet with a similarly unhappy result.”

