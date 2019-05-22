Catholic World News

New attitudes, rather than planning, will reinvigorate Church in Italy, leading prelate says

May 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on SIR

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti of Perugia, president of the Italian Episcopal Conference emphasized the importance of humility, generosity, and joy; he also offered comments on the EU elections (video). In his opening address to the Italian bishops’ meeting, Pope Francis spoke about synodality and collegiality, annulment reform, and the relationship between priests and bishops.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!