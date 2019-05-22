Catholic World News

Holy Land bishops: Mutual respect, not international diplomacy, offers a true path to peace

May 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Even those who once presented themselves as guardians of democracy and promoters of peace, have become power-brokers and partisan participants in the [Israeli-Palestinian] conflict,” the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land said in a statement, as Palestinian leaders criticized the Trump administration’s nascent peace proposal.

