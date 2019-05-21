Catholic World News

Vatican dicastery sees ‘grave violation’ in Vincent Lambert case

May 21, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: A court order allowing the end of nutrition and hydration for Vincent Lambert is a “grave violation of the dignity of the person,” according to a May 20 statement from the Vatican’s dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life. The statement noted that “to nourish a sick person never constitutes form of unreasonable therapeutic obstinacy, as long as the person is able to receive nutrition and hydration” without intolerable suffering. To stop such care, the statement said, is “a form of abandonment of the patient.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!