International abuse prevention guidelines drafted for Anglican Communion

May 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Because the Anglican Communion is composed of 40 autonomous ecclesial communities and lacks a central authority, “of course there is no ability to enforce it,” the chairman of the Safe Church Commission acknowledged.

