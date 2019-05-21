Catholic World News

Cardinal Wuerl preaches at Roman Mass commemorating anniversary of US-Holy See relations

May 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On May 7, a Mass was celebrated at the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls to commemorate 35 years of diplomatic relations between the US and the Holy See. Cardinal Wuerl became the object of rising controversy last year following the Pennsylvania grand jury report and Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s testimony on the cover-up of sexual abuse by Cardinal Wuerl’s predecessor, Theodore McCarrick.

