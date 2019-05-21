Catholic World News

May 21, 2019

» Continue to this story on Pontifical Academy of Sciences

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Academy of Sciences recently hosted a conference on species protection, and participants issued a 10-point final statement.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!