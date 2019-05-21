Catholic World News

The Middle East cannot withstand another war, Iraqi cardinal warns US ambassador

May 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The danger is that the fundamentalist groups and armed militias want to provoke Americans and Iranians, dragging them to war,” said Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church since 2013.

