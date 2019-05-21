Catholic World News

Cardinal Burke: Limiting Muslim immigration is prudent, responsbile

May 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “To resist large-scale Muslim immigration in my judgment is to be responsible,” Cardinal Raymond Burke said at a conference on May 17. “You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see what has happened in Europe.”

