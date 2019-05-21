Catholic World News

Irish bishops call on voters to recognize the good the EU has accomplished

May 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “In looking honestly and critically at where the European Union—and its Member States—have fallen short in realizing its fundamental values, let us not forget to appreciate the historic and significant achievements of the European project,” the Irish bishops wrote on the eve of the 2019 European Parliament election (May 23-26). “Let us recognize the good it has delivered in promoting solidarity between European peoples and nations. Let us recognize its contribution to developing our economies and regions. Let us also acknowledge its greatest achievement, that of maintaining peace in Europe.”

