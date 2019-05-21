Catholic World News

‘Aquinas and the Market’ wins Vatican foundation’s book award

May 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice (CAPP) Foundation, named after Pope St. John Paul II’s 1991 encyclical, has announced that the winner of its International Economy and Society Award is Mary L. Hirschfeld’s Aquinas and the Market: Toward a Humane Economy (Harvard University Press, 2018).

