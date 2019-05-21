Catholic World News

Atlanta priest to lead US bishops’ office for clergy, consecrated life, and vocations

May 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father Luke Ballman has previously served as vocation director and vicar for clergy in the Archdiocese of Atlanta and director of apostolic formation at the Pontifical North American College in Rome.

