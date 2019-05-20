Catholic World News

Be humble, free, and courageous in the search for truth, Pope tells journalists

May 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing members of the Associazione della Stampa Estera (Italian Foreign Press Association), Pope Francis said on May 18 that “freedom of the press and of expression is an important indicator of a country’s state of health” (video).

