Vatican newspaper, French bishops speak out against euthanasia of Vincent Lambert

May 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Vincent Lambert, described as France’s Terri Schiavo, is an accident victim who breathes on his own, but requires artificial nutrition and hydration. The Vatican newspaper article (“We cannot remain indifferent”) was written by Roberto Colombo, a member of the medical faculty of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart. The French bishops also issued a statement; last year, Pope Francis prayed that Lambert’s life be respected.

