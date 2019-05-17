Catholic World News

Vatican clears CDF official of abuse charges

May 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A former senior official of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) has been cleared of sex-abuse charges. A Vatican panel found that the charge made against Father Hermann Geissler by a woman religious “was not proven with absolute moral certainty.” Earlier this year Father Geissler had resigned his post as head of the CDF’s doctrinal section, after being accused of soliciting sex during a confession. He has insisted that he is innocent of the charge.

