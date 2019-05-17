Catholic World News

Police broke into archives of Houston archdiocese to obtain subpoenaed documents

May 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on Houston Chronicle

CWN Editor's Note: Police broke into sealed archives at the offices of Houston-Galveston archdiocese, to obtain priest-personnel records that archdiocesan officials had not turned over despite a subpoena, the Houston Chronicle reports.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!