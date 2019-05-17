Catholic World News

UN investigates Ortega regime for torture, murder of opponents in Nicaragua

May 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “The police, the army and the institutions of justice must respect the law, limiting the activities of the military forces to security,” said Archbishop Ivan Jurkovic, who represents the Holy See at UN offices in Geneva. “There must be no mistreatment in prisons.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!