Pakistani prelate condemns human trafficking in brides

May 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Christian girls were married to Chinese men, who paid the family, marriage, the priest very well,” said Bishop Samson Shukardin. “After the marriage these girls are brought to China, where they are often mistreated or sold as sex slaves.”

