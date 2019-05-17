Catholic World News

Rome diocese’s ‘Festival of Peoples’ celebrates cultural diversity amid rising anti-immigrant sentiment

May 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, will celebrate the opening Mass for the event (Vatican press release) in the Archbasilica of St. John Lateran, which is Rome’s cathedral.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!