Venezuelan bishops rip high court for stripping lawmakers of immunity

May 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Nicolás Maduro and Juan Guaidó are vying for power in the South American nation. Guaidó, whose leadership has been recognized by over 50 countries, is president of the National Assembly of Venezuela; the Supreme Tribunal of Justice, the nation’s high court, backs the Socialist Maduro, who assumed power in 2013.

