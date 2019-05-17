Catholic World News

Pontifical academies host conference on robotics and artificial intelligence

May 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Robotics, AI, and Humanity: Science, Ethics, and Policy” is the theme of the two-day conference sponsored by the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences. Participants are examining seven topics, including consciousness, robotics engineering, ethical implications, and the future of work.

