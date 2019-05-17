Catholic World News

Pope Francis praises St. Jean-Baptiste de La Salle as ‘genius and creative innovator’ in education

May 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Honoring the 300th anniversary of the death of St. Jean-Baptiste de La Salle (1651-1719), Pope Francis discussed three themes: “he was a genius and creative innovator in the vision of the school, in the conception of the teacher, and in the methods of teaching.”

