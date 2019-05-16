Catholic World News

Chicago archdiocese using cemetery funds to pay abuse settlements

May 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on Chicago Sun-Times

CWN Editor's Note: The Chicago archdiocese has used the funds its cemetery system to help pay sex-abuse settlements, a Sun-Times investigation has revealed. Archdiocesan officials explained that the funds were drawn from excess revenues of the cemetery system, and would not endanger upkeep of the cemeteries.

