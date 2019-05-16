Catholic World News

Police search files of Dallas diocese

May 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Police searched the offices of the Dallas, Texas diocese on May 15, seeking information about the handling of sex-abuse complaints. A police spokesman said that they had obtained a search warrant after earlier requests for information had been “thwarted” by the diocese.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!