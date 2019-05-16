Catholic World News
As European elections approach, Caritas rues social exclusion, demographic decline
May 16, 2019
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Europa is part of Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!