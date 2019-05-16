Catholic World News

Catholic, Protestant leaders call for ‘courageous leadership’ in Northern Ireland

May 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on CatholicNews.ie

CWN Editor's Note: “For the sake of the most vulnerable in our society, for the sake of the victims of our past, for the sake of children in our schools and for the sake of people who need improved health and social care services, now is the time to find a resolution to the political impasse” in Northern Ireland, the Christian leaders said in their statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!