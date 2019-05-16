Catholic World News

For first time, Neocatechumenal Way bishop to lead mainland US diocese

May 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Auxiliary Bishop Peter Baldacchino of Miami as the new Bishop of Las Cruces, New Mexico. The Maltese prelate, ordained to the priesthood at 35, was once technical manager of a Canada Dry bottling plant. He belongs to the Neocatechumenal Way, an ecclesial movement which has been described by the Associated Press as “on occasion, controversial and divisive.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!