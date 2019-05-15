Catholic World News

Bangladeshi Catholic journalist arrested for defaming bishop, priests

May 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We arrested him as we have found evidence of his defamatory writings that hurt religious sentiments of the Christian community,” a police officer said.

