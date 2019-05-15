Catholic World News

8 sainthood causes advance

May 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Decrees approved by Pope Francis paved the way for the canonization of Blessed Giuseppina Vannini (1859-1911, Italian) and Blessed Dulce Lopes Pontes (1914-1992, Brazilian). Six other sainthood causes also advanced; these holy men and women were born in Brazil, Italy, and Spain, and one died in Argentina.

