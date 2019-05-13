Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin touts Vatican-Beijing deal in interview with Communist Party newspaper

May 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with China’s Global Times—a sister publication of the People’s Daily—Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, welcomed progress in relations between Rome and Beijing. The cardinal said that criticism of a Vatican-Beijing deal on the appointment of bishops “should not be a surprise” after “a long period of confrontation.”

