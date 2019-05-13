Catholic World News

Terrorists kill six in attack during Mass in Burkina Faso

May 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Six people were killed when terrorists attacked a Catholic church in Dablo, Burkina Faso, during Sunday Mass on May 12. The priest, Father Simeon Yampa, died along with five members of his congregation. The attackers burned down the church before leaving.

