Catholic World News

Maronite Patriarch Nasrallah Sfeir dead at 98

May 13, 2019

» Continue to this story on ABC

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Nasrallah Sfeir, the retired patriarch of the Maronite Catholic Church, died in a Beirut hospital on May 12, just a few days short of his 99th birthday.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!