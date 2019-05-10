Catholic World News

‘Promoting universal fraternity’ is theme of Vatican’s annual message for Ramadan

May 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We Muslims and Christians are called to open ourselves to others, knowing and recognizing them as brothers and sisters. In this way, we can tear down walls raised out of fear and ignorance and seek together to build bridges of friendship that are fundamental for the good of all humanity,” the secretary of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue wrote in a message dated March 29 and released on May 10.

