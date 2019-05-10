Catholic World News

Indonesian bishop criticizes ‘halal tourism’

May 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Silvester San, apostolic administrator of Ruteng (map), “said it would be a mistake to prioritize any one religion or belief system as tourists from all backgrounds should feel equally welcome.”

