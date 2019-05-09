Catholic World News

Former Maronite Patriarch critically ill

May 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Retired Maronite Patriarch Nasrallah Sfeir is in critical medical condition, prompting his successor, Patriarch Beshara Rai, to postpone a scheduled trip to Africa. The retired Maronite prelate, who is approaching his 99th birthday, led the Maronite Church from 1986 to 2001, and holds a special role in Lebanese society.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!