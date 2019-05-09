Catholic World News

True ‘second-class citizens’ are those who reject others, Pope says

May 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The real “second-class citizens” are “those who reject people,” Pope Francis said on May 9, speaking to a conference on migrants hosted by the Italian bishops’ conference.

