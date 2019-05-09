Catholic World News

Sri Lanka shrine, attacked on Easter Sunday, reopens for a few hours

May 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: St. Anthony’s Shrine in Kochchikade (Facebook page) dates from the early 19th century, and the current church was consecrated in 1940.

