British Foreign Secretary, US Secretary of State discuss persecution of Christians

May 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Today, Secretary [Mike] Pompeo and I met faith leaders, including the Archbishop of Canterbury, to discuss how we can better protect freedom of religion in a world where people of all faiths, including 245 million Christians, face persecution for practicing their beliefs,” British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on May 8. “This is an issue close to both our hearts.”

