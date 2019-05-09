Catholic World News

Custos recalls St. Helena’s finding of the Cross

May 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Celebrating Mass and leading a procession at the Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre, the Franciscan superior in the Holy Land recalled the invention (finding) of the Cross by St. Helena, the mother of the Roman Emperor Constantine. The feast, which was not retained on the General Roman Calendar in the liturgical changes after the Second Vatican Council, is still kept in the Holy Land.

