Leading Vatican diplomat condemns sexual violence in war, defends rights of unborn children

May 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Discussion on this delicate topic inevitably raises the equally sensitive question of children conceived and born as a result of sexual violence in conflict,” Archbishop Bernardito Auza said during a recent UN Security Council discussion. “It is the view of the Holy See that these young, innocent lives should be welcomed, cherished and given the means necessary to flourish and reach their full human potential; these children need to be supported and loved, not shamed, stigmatized or banished — or worse still denied the most basic right to exist and be born.”

