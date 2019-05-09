Catholic World News

May 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on SACBC

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 55.4 million is 37% Protestant and 7% Catholic.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!