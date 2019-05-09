Catholic World News

Asia Bibi arrives in Canada

May 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “It is an important decision of the government to let her leave the country; it is also an act of justice towards a woman who suffered great injustice and suffering for a decade,” said Bishop Samson Shukardin of Hyderabad. “Asia was declared innocent and freed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan and has every right to go wherever she wants, for her protection, security, and future life.”

