New Sostituto leads traditional supplication at Marian shrine of Pompei

May 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, who was appointed to the position last year, paid tribute to Blessed Bartolo Longo’s apostolate of prayer and charity. For more information on the shrine of Pompei, click here.

