Catholic World News

Prelates lament school shooting in Colorado

May 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Samuel Aquila of Denver paid tribute to Kendrick Castillo, a student who died trying to stop the school shooter, as “a young man who followed Christ & laid down his life for others.” Kendrick “made a point of always joining his father at Knights of Columbus” events, USA Today reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!